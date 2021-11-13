1,111 Caught By RPF For Misusing Alarm Chains In Trains: NFR

The RPF team of Guwahati on November 9 had detained a woman passenger from Guwahati Railway Station for pulling the alarm chain needlessly of train no. 03181 UP Kolkata – Silghat Town Special.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reportedly detected 1,145 cases and detained 1,111 persons between January and October 2021 for pulling alarm chains without valid reasons.

Those arrested have been charged under section 141 of the Railway Act.

The RPF team of Guwahati on November 9 had detained a woman passenger from Guwahati Railway Station for pulling the alarm chain needlessly of train no. 03181 UP Kolkata – Silghat Town Special. She was travelling to Guwahati from Bardhaman in D-3 coach. She had failed to get down during the scheduled stoppage and hence, pulled the chain.

The train suffered a mechanical fault and was delayed for around 03-15 hours due to it. The NF Railway said in a statement that the incident caused other bonafide passengers to face inconvenience. It added that the woman was arrested and prosecuted under section 141 of the Railway Act.

Notably, the misuse of chains on the passenger trains affects the punctuality and also causes operational losses to the Railways. Every coach of the trains is equipped with an alarm chain system to prevent unexpected situations and are meant to be used only during an emergency involving safety or security, but it is mostly misused.

Pulling the chain without any sufficient cause is a punishable offence under the Railway Act and may invite a penalty or arrest.

