1,120 Fresh COVID Cases Today In Assam, 17 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Monday reported 1,120 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 9,749. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.80 per cent.

Further, 1,066 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 17 persons have succumbed to it.

1,40,454 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (197), Barpeta (74), Golaghat (68), Lakhimpur (67).

The district-wise deaths are – Golaghat (3), Hojai (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Karimganj (2), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Nagaon (1), Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,58,720 and the recovery rate is 97.13 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,404 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,75,220.

