116 cadets from NE to take part in Delhi R-Day parade

A total of 116 cadets attached to the National Cadets Corps from Northeast India will be taking part in the forthcoming Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26.

NCC cadets of NER Directorate have been undergoing training at the Narangi Military Station since December 9. Initially, 272 cadets were shortlisted for the pre-Republic Day camps, who were chosen from approximately 90,000 cadets based on their abilities at various strenuous levels of selection, right from the unit, group level and finally in the inter-group competition held in Shillong last month.

The major activities at the Republic Day camp in Delhi comprise Guard of honour, Rajpath drill, and PM rally drill, firing, ‘Flag area’ presentation and cultural extravaganza.