118 Students, Teachers Of Mizoram School Test COVID-19 +ve

Around 118 school students and teachers of a private school in Mizoram’s Aizawl have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state recorded 570 fresh cases, pushing the total caseload to 1,30,415. Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 570 cases, 321 were reported from Aizawl district, 52 from Lunglei district, 41 from Champhai district, 37 from Serchhip district, 26 from Kolasib district, 25 from Mamit districts, 21 from Hnahthial district, 18 from Khawzawl district, 14 from Lawngtlai district, 9 from Siaha district and 6 from Saitual district.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,616.

Notably, the state government had allowed the reopening of over 300 schools for the new academic session 2021-22 back in August this year.