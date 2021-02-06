119 Schools in Tea Garden Areas to Start from May 1: HBS

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
46

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 119 schools will be started in the tea garden areas from May 1, 2021. The announcement was made in a function held at Khanapara Veterinary Field where 7.5 lakhs tea labourers have been provided with Rs. 3000 each by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that in the last 70 years no one thought of establishing a high school in the tea garden areas. “We are going to take several decisions for the people of tea garden areas. The students will get special benefits to take admission in the colleges. We have also started to provide breakfast in the schools,” said Sarma.

He further stated that the Assam government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bank account opening of the tea labourers and accordingly 63411 accounts were opened in three months. Today, we have deposited money in 7,46,667 accounts of tea garden workers, the minister added.

Related News

Animal Cruelty Will Soon Lead To ₹ 75k Fine Or Jail: Centre

“Tea Community Is Improving In Every Sector”: CM…

Women Commandos Inducted In CRPF’s Elite Anti-Naxal…

Assam Tea is a Brand: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minimum wage of tea garden workers of the state will be increased within the next 10 days and the notification regarding the same will be issued soon, the minister added.

“In next 10 days, there will be notification which will increase the wages of the tea workers. You will definitely get good news whenever the next cabinet meeting is held,” Sarma said.

You might also like
Top Stories

Composting: A Tale Of Green and Brown

Regional

Committed to protect rights of indigenous people: CM

National

Railways to hire PR professionals soon

Regional

Red Horns Division of Indian Army organises a flood relief demonstration in Guwahati

National

Punjab: Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Died of COVID-19

Regional

Dead body recovered in Kanchanjangha Express

Comments
Loading...