119 Schools in Tea Garden Areas to Start from May 1: HBS

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 119 schools will be started in the tea garden areas from May 1, 2021. The announcement was made in a function held at Khanapara Veterinary Field where 7.5 lakhs tea labourers have been provided with Rs. 3000 each by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that in the last 70 years no one thought of establishing a high school in the tea garden areas. “We are going to take several decisions for the people of tea garden areas. The students will get special benefits to take admission in the colleges. We have also started to provide breakfast in the schools,” said Sarma.

He further stated that the Assam government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bank account opening of the tea labourers and accordingly 63411 accounts were opened in three months. Today, we have deposited money in 7,46,667 accounts of tea garden workers, the minister added.

The minimum wage of tea garden workers of the state will be increased within the next 10 days and the notification regarding the same will be issued soon, the minister added.

“In next 10 days, there will be notification which will increase the wages of the tea workers. You will definitely get good news whenever the next cabinet meeting is held,” Sarma said.