Top StoriesNational

12 Children Given Sanitizer Instead Of Polio Drops, Hospitalized

By Pratidin Bureau
157

In a major goof-up, 12 children under the age of five were hospitalized after they were administered sanitizer instead of polio drops in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Monday.

District Council Chief Executive Officer, Shrikrishna Panchal, said the children are currently stable and doing fine, adding that three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be suspended in light of the incident.

“Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor, and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An investigation is underway,” Shrikrishna Panchal told ANI.

Related News

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table To Be Released Today

UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Myanmar…

White House Condemns Vandalization Of Gandhi Statue

Sex Racket Busted In Hojai, 14 Teenage Girls Rescued

As per reports, the incident took place Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village, where over 2,000 children aged 1-5 years had gathered along with their parents for the polio vaccination. After being administered the wrong dose, many complained of nausea, cramps and started vomiting, sparking panic among the parents and health officials there.

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

You might also like
National

Looking forward to a productive winter session: Modi

Regional

Assam Youth Found Dead at Hyderabad

Regional

Renowned personality Taburam Taid no more

National

COVID-19: Lockdown Likely To Be Extended For Two More Weeks

Top Stories

Meghalaya CM Pays Last Respect To Tarun Gogoi

Regional

CM Sarbananda Sonowal hails IAF

Comments
Loading...