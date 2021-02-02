12 Children Given Sanitizer Instead Of Polio Drops, Hospitalized

In a major goof-up, 12 children under the age of five were hospitalized after they were administered sanitizer instead of polio drops in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Monday.

District Council Chief Executive Officer, Shrikrishna Panchal, said the children are currently stable and doing fine, adding that three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be suspended in light of the incident.

“Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor, and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An investigation is underway,” Shrikrishna Panchal told ANI.

As per reports, the incident took place Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village, where over 2,000 children aged 1-5 years had gathered along with their parents for the polio vaccination. After being administered the wrong dose, many complained of nausea, cramps and started vomiting, sparking panic among the parents and health officials there.

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan.