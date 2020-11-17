Top StoriesRegional

12-Hour Bandh Underway In South Salmara-Mankachar

By Pratidin Bureau
A 12 hour bandh has been imposed in South Salmara-Mankachar district on Tuesday due to the inhumane and immoral obstruction by the Meghalaya police in movement of traders from the district into the neighbouring state.


The small scale business and traders association has called for the bandh from 5 am to 5pm today.

According to reports, the people of the district have shown their support for the bandh as well.

Meanwhile, shops, educational institutions and some government offices in the district have been closed and the transport system has come to a complete standstill.

Notably, small traders of Mankachar carry out business transactions at various weekly markets in the state of Meghalaya.

