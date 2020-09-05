Top StoriesWorld

12 Killed, 45 Injured In Bangladesh Mosque Explosion

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Anadolu Agency
97

At least 12 was killed and 45 have been severely wounded in a suspected gas explosion that occurred in a Bangladesh mosque on Friday evening, an Agence France-Presse report stated.

The Baitus Salat Jame Masjid located in the district of Narayanganj was in a blaze after a spark from an air-conditioner set off the gas in the mosque, it said.

“Leaked gas entered the mosque,” Narayanganj fire chief Abdullah Al Arefin was quoted saying to AFP.

Related News

Amidst Tensions, Indian Army Rescues Chinese Persons

Assamese Compulsory Till Class X: Himanta

Balijan: Person Killed Within School Premises

Doctor Killed In Jorhat

“When they shut the windows and doors and switched on the air conditioners there was an electric spark that led to the explosion inside the mosque,” he added

The victims admitted to a specialist burns hospital in Dhaka in critical condition, said hospital spokesman Samanta Lal Sen, adding, all had suffered 70 to 80 percent burns.

In Bangladesh, safety regulations are often defied in construction. Hundreds are killed each year in fires in the nation of 168 million people, the AFP report added.

You might also like
Regional

GP President arrested in Bongaigaon

Top Stories

COVID-19 Guwahati: Deceased resident of Kumarpara tests positive

Regional

‘Bajra Ninad’ rends air in city

Regional

NPP worker shot dead in Arunachal

Regional

Un-owned bike recovered in Mangaldoi

Regional

Assam: Scribe Sustains Severe Injury in Rhino Attack

Comments
Loading...