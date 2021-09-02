12 Medals by Assam In Kick Boxing Championship In Goa, Qualifies For Asia Indoor Games

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kick Boxing

Assam has been successful in proving itself to be improving in the sports sector in the present time.

On Thursday, the success of Assam team in the Kick Boxing Championship that took place in Goa has proven the same once again.

According to sources, the team that represented Assam in the championship succeeded in winning 4 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 3 bronze medals in Goa.

A total of 12 medals had been won by team Assam in the Kick Boxing Championship.

The Assam team has proven to be the best from the north eastern region in the championship on Thursday.

Moreover, the medal winners have now been successfully qualified for the Asia Indoor Games.

