12 Opposition MPs Suspended For Violent Behaviour

By Pratidin Bureau
Citing violent behaviour during the Monsoon session, twelve opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended for the whole of parliament’s Winter Session on Monday. The list includes six Congress leaders.

Along with them, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Trinamool Congress’s Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri CPM’s Elamaram Kareem were suspended for the duration of the parliament’s winter session for their unruly behaviour.

They willingly obstructed the business of the house through “unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, violent and unruly and intentional attacks on the security personnel” on the last day of the Monsoon session, a note read.

Notably, Assam MP Ripun Bora was also among the 12 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha today.

ALSO READ: Nagaland CM To Discuss Political Issues With Amit Shah In Delhi

