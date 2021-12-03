12 Omicron suspects admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar told media persons, “Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Sources on Friday said that as many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the Covid- 19 ‘Omicron’ variant have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi so far.

As per the sources, eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital yesterday. The sources stated that “Four suspects have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested Covid-19 positive while the test results for the other two are awaited.”

The sources added that of these four suspects, two have come from the UK, one from France, and one from the Netherlands. They further informed that the samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing today.

The Union Health Ministry earlier on Thursday informed that two cases of the potentially more dangerous coronavirus strain were detected in Karnataka.

Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar told media persons, “Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history.”

India has also added several countries to the list from where travelers need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

