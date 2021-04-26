12 Students of Cotton Collegiate School Test COVID +Ve

In a recent development, 12 students of Cotton Collegiate Govt H.S School have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The detection of COVID has created panic amongst the parents as the administration or the school authority has not come up with any restrictions.

According to sources, the district administration has also not declared the school as containment zone even after more than 10 students have tested positive for the virus.

Moreover, the school authority has also not followed the guidelines issued by the government regarding conducting classes.