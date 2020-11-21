12-Year Kid Asks CM Sonowal to work on Gender Discrimination

12-year old Tutsi Ramchiary who is a part of UNICEF Assam requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to work on gender discrimination. She reiterated her story as to how her mother died immediately after her birth and her father dumped her blaming her for the death of her mother.

Tutsi asked the chief minister if she would have been a boy, would her father deserted her. Narrating her story, she asked the chief minister to work on gender discrimination. She along with nine other kids call on CM on World Children’s Day and presented the Children Manifesto to be considered for implementation both as government and political party.

Another kid Rimjihim Saikia (11), a cerebral palsy patient, while visiting CM asked “can you open schools in every district where Children like me can learn dancing and acting and drawing?”

CM Sonowal also exchanged presents with the children and presented them with a signed copy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ at his official residence in Guwahati.

