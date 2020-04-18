120 COVID-19 tests per million in Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the health department has been testing 120 COVID-19 samples per 1 million population in the State.

“Against per million population, Uttar Pradesh tested 106, Jharkhand 96, Bihar 77, Mizoram 76 and West Bengal tested 42 cases. So Assam is moderately placed,” said Minister Sarma.

He further informed that a total of 4400 tests have been performed in Assam and out of them 34 have been confirmed positive, while 4199 reported negative. He also added the results of 167 tests are awaited.