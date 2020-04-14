1,211 fresh cases reported in India; total 10,363

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 10,363 including 1,211 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department of Government of India, Lav Aggarwal, the death toll reached 339.

During the daily media briefing on the Coronavirus, Aggarwal said “A total of 10,363 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 339 deaths. Out of the total deaths, 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

He further added that as many as 1,036 people have recovered from the disease so far. “In one day, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured,” Aggarwal said adding that an evaluation of each district and city will be done till April 20.