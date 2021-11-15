123 Cases Of Zika Virus Reported In Kanpur

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. The symptoms include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported so far from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Of the 123 cases, 96 are still active. One case of the virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow.

Mr. Prasad said, “A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of the virus virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow”.

He further added, “We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing”.

