NationalTop Stories

123 Cases Of Zika Virus Reported In Kanpur

By Pratidin Bureau

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. The symptoms include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported so far from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Of the 123 cases, 96 are still active. One case of the virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow.

Related News

Flight Carrying Bodies Of Assam Rifles Personnel Makes…

Tripura Violence: 2 Journalists Detained In Assam

Biswajit Daimary Advocates For 20% Ceiling For Private…

Sec 144 Imposed In Pune Over Tripura Violence Protests

 Mr. Prasad said, “A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of the virus virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow”.

He further added, “We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing”.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. The symptoms include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

ALSO READ: Tripura Violence: 2 Journalists Detained In Assam

You might also like
Assam

60 NLFB Cadres To Surrender And Return Mainland Today

National

CBSE lays new passing criteria for class X

Top Stories

M J Akbar Resigns

Assam

CM Sonowal asks BSF to set up control room at Dispur

Top Stories

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

Environment

After Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in ‘Man Vs Wild’