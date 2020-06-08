Top StoriesRegional

13 monkeys poisoned to death in Cachar

By Pratidin Bureau
As many as 13 monkeys were found floating in a water tank of PHE in Assam’s Cachar district. Locals suspect that the monkeys might have been poisoned by some people. The local police and forest department had started an investigation into the deaths.

Today, the preliminary reports were handed over to the forest department by the veterinary hospital. The monkeys died due to consumption of unnatural substances, states the preliminary postmortem report.

The shocking incident took place at Katirail near Kalain area under Karimganj Divisional Forest office on Sunday evening as corpses of 13 monkeys were found floating in a water tank of a Public Health Engineering (PHE) project.

