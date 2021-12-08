NationalTop Stories

13 Out Of 14 Dead In Chopper Crash Involving CDS Rawat

By Pratidin Bureau

Fresh reports coming in state that 13 out of the 14 personnel who were involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, have died, ANI reported.

The chopper which included Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat along with others, crashed on Wednesday afternoon in Tamil Nadu.

CDS Rawat is in a critical state as per reports. Meanwhile, the identities of the bodies can only be confirmed after DNA testing, according to ANI.

