13 Rohingyas Detained In Karimganj

A total of 13 Rohingya nationals were detained by Assam police at Karimganj on Tuesday night while they were on their way from Tripura to Assam.

As per sources, the group consisted of women as well as children. They were carrying both Indian and Bangladeshi currencies amounting to Rs 4000. Fake Bangladeshi aadhar cards were also recovered from the Rohingyas.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they entered Agartala, the capital of Tripura, from Bangladesh through a broker. From there, they took a night super bus to Assam.