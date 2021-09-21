13 Year Old Minor Raped, Village Panchayat Asks Family To Compromise

After a 13 year old minor was raped in the Bhuta village of Bareilly, the village panchayat has asked the 9-year old minor girl’s family to compromise and take an undisclosed amount.

However, the girl’s mother approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

The incident happened when the minor girl was playing outside her house, stated media reports.

According to sources, the accused took the girl to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The survivor went back home after the incident and showed her injuries to her mother.

The panchayat asked the minor’s mother to compromise, instead of alerting the police.

The woman has alleged that some influential people in her village put her under house arrest after the incident, which caused a delay in lodging a complaint with the police.

After the cops were alerted, the police lodged a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, TOI reported.

The cops arrested the accused and sent him to juvenile home on Monday, stated reports.