13 Year Old Momidi Nisia Of Japan Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics 2020

Momidi Nisia of Japan made a record in the history of Olympics by winning gold.

The Japanese athlete Momidi Nisia is a teenager of 13 years old who grabbed an Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The teenage player has achieved gold in the women’s skateboarding competition in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It is to be noted that this is the first time that skateboarding has been included in the Olympics.

This young Japanese girl made history by winning her first gold at the Olympics at the early age of 13 years.

Momidi has also become the youngest athlete to win gold in the history of Olympics.

