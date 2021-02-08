1,300 Smuggled Turtles Recovered In Kanpur

1,300 Indian flapshell turtles were recovered in Kanpur by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per PTI, the turtles were being transported to Vangaon in West Bengal. Thereafter, the turtles would be smuggled to Thailand, Hong Kong, China, and other Southeast Asian countries.

In this connection, the police officials arrested the truck driver Rambrash Yadav (48) and helper Vinod Kumar Savira.

The officials further revealed several poachers from Etah, Etawah and Farrukhabad in UP are involved in catching turtles.