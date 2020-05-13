Cancer Patients Reach Ghy Safely Under Supervision of 2 Guides

Two Assamese persons Devasish Sharma and Dr. Neelakshi Choudhury have made all their efforts to bring back the stranded patients in Mumbai to Guwahati by sleeper bus.

Both Neelakshi and Devasish have brought 65 cancer patients (with 72 attendants, total 137) completely under their guidance and reached Guwahati on Tuesday after 5 days 4 nights journey from Mumbai. Both of them have put all their efforts to bring back the patients safely to their native land.

Neelakshi who did a fellowship programme in Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai has taken care of the patients in the entire journey while Devasish entertained the patients by playing with his guitar.

Neelakshi’s mother while speaking to PratidinTime said, “They have made 5 days 4 nights journey and reached Sarusajai stadium on Tuesday under the guidance of my daughter and Devasish. All the patients and my daughter were screened for COVID-19 and they have been sent to quarantine at Hotel Radisson Blu till the reports come. They reached Sarusajai at around 8.30 yesterday but still, I have not been able to meet my daughter yet as they are now under quarantine. If the reports come negative, they will be sent to home quarantine.”

Both the Assam and Maharashtra government have provided food to the patients and toilet facilities have been done in the places during their journey.

It may be mentioned that 137 cancer patients arrived in Guwahati from Mumbai on Tuesday night. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the patients at Sarusajai Stadium.

The patients reached Guwahati in 6 sleeper buses and the cost of the entire journey has been borne by the state government of Assam and a voluntary organization.

The patients were screened at Sarusajai and after that, they were sent to quarantine center as per their wishes.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while receiving the patients said that the swabs of these patients have been taken and till the reports come, they will be quarantined at Hotel Radisson Blu.

Meanwhile, the results are set to come later today and if found negative the patients will be sent to home quarantine.