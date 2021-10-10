13th Round Of India-China Military Talks Today

Amid the 16-month standoff between India and China, the 13th round of Commander-level talks will take place on Sunday to discuss the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

As per reports, the meet will take place at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The 12th round of talks took place here in July this year.

The prime agenda of today’s meeting will stress on the next phase of disengagement from Hot Springs and the overall de-escalation in eastern Ladakh, NDTV reported.

Earlier this week, Army chief General Naravane stated that the “unprecedented” military standoff with China required an “immediate response and large-scale mobilisation of resources at a time when the country was faced with the coronavirus pandemic”

On August 30, nearly 100 Chinese soldiers entered 5 km across LAC at Barahoti in Uttarakhand, North of the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve, and returned after a few hours from the area guarded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), news agency PTI said.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control. The border standoff between the both militaries surfaced on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area claiming lives of atleast 20 Indian soldiers.