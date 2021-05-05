Top StoriesNational

14-Day Lockdown In Odisha From Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
45

The 14-day lockdown announced by the Odisha government to curb the spread of COVID-19 started from today.

According to the state government, emergency services would be permitted. Vegetable and grocery shops have been allowed to open from 6 am to 12 pm along with the transportation to and from the hospitals or airport or railway station for public convenience.

The government has also allowed all Aahaar Kendras in the state to remain open during the lockdown, but the service has been restricted to take-aways only.

Meanwhile, all other regular activities, business units along with several other establishments, education institutes, commercial and public transport, and any other activities have been restricted.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the state will continue in all districts from Monday to Saturday, during the lockdown period.

Official data released by the state health department states that Odisha registered 9,889 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 16 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload in the state stands at 77,257. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Odisha has recorded 4,89,641 COVID cases. (ANI)

