14-day quarantine must for returnees: Himanta

People entering Assam from other states will be stamped and made to undergo 14 days quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The moves come at a time the Assam government has stepped up efforts across the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Educational institutes including schools, colleges will be used as quarantine centres, Sarma said.

“Asymptomatic people will be in quarantine for 14 days as it is not possible to test everyone, so everyone must remain under quarantine. Those with symptoms will be tested and get treatment,” said Dr. Sarma.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Sarma said that a total of 10 people had come into contact with Mungru Sahani who tested positive on Monday in the city. All of them have been isolated and quarantined, said Dr. Sarma.

Sahani works at a potato storage facility. He hails from Uttar Pradesh. 19 people including a doctor of Guwahati also came into indirect contact with Sahani, Sarma added.

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will open its premises for the general public from May 15, he added.

In a relief to the stranded Assam people, who are not returning to the state from other parts of the country will get Rs. 2000 for the next three months under the Assam Cares initiative, Sarma said.