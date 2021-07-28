14 Dies, 4 Missing After Flash Floods In Himachal

Fourteen people died and four were reported missing after flash floods due to heavy rains hit parts of Himachal Pradesh and wreaked havoc on Tuesday and Wednesday, stated a report.

According to Himachal government, seven people died in Lahaul and Spiti district of the state and two in Chamba. Four people have been reported missing from Kullu district, including one tourist from Delhi. Another three have been reported missing from Lahaul and Spiti.

Those missing are workers who are believed to be trapped under the debris of the landslides. National Disaster Response Force teams have been requisitioned to rescue those trapped, the officials informed.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said, “We are trying to assess and help in Lahaul and Spiti. Climate change is seen as a major reason for the rising number of climate-related incidents.”

Additionally, people of Darcha village in Lahaul and Spiti have been moved to safer places after the water level of the Bhaga river rose.

According to reports, landslides triggered by the flash floods have damaged many bridges, highways and link roads. Traffic movement has been affected in various areas. Traffic has been suspended on the Manali-Leh highway and the Gramphu- Kaza highway.

Landslides have blocked the Kalka-Shimla highway and the Chandigarh-Manali highway. In state capital Shimla and Mandi district, vehicles were buried under the debris from landslides, the report added.