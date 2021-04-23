14 Held In ONGC Kidnapping Case, Probe Reveals ULFA-(I) Hand

A total of 14 linkmen, who aided the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in kidnapping the three ONGC employees, were apprehended by Assam police on Friday.

This was stated by Assam police during a press conference today.

With this, it has now been confirmed that ULFA-(I) is behind the kidnapping.

Further, the names of the kidnappers were also announced. The abduction was done under the direction of one Ganesh Lahon alias Purna Lahon. The others in the group include Pradip Gogoi alias Akan and Adyaman Assam alias Moniram Borgogoi.

On Tuesday, three ONGC employees were abducted by ULFA-(I) from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

Sources said an ONGC ambulance vehicle was used to abduct the employees, the driver of which was released later. The vehicle was found abandoned near Nimonagarh jungle close to Assam-Nagaland border.

The abductees were identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi hailing from Sivasagar, Ratul Saikia from Sivasagar as well and Alakesh Saikia from Jorhat.