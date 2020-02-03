14 injured in 6 multiple road Accidents

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
14 injured in multiple road Accidents
58

On Monday evening, 14 persons have got critically injured in the 6 separate road accidents in 30 minutes, in the same region and in the same place in Nalbari.

Reportedly, the accidents have taken place between 2 four-wheeler vehicles and 5 two-wheeler vehicles on the evening of Monday.

As per reports, the accidents have taken place at the Harighata region in Sarthebari-Nalbari connecting road.

It has been alleged by the locals of the region that the accidents have taken place due to the negligent work of the contractor of the road, who stocked the soil at the mid of the newly constructed road.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Fani enters West Bengal

Sports

When TV Presenter turned robber at night

Technology

16 Psyche-the Motherlode

Regional

Termination notice served on GVK EMRI staff

World

Bhutan Aims to Make its Employees’ Highest Paid

National

NRC across the country, CAB will become reality: Amit Shah

Comments
Loading...