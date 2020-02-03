14 injured in 6 multiple road Accidents

On Monday evening, 14 persons have got critically injured in the 6 separate road accidents in 30 minutes, in the same region and in the same place in Nalbari.

Reportedly, the accidents have taken place between 2 four-wheeler vehicles and 5 two-wheeler vehicles on the evening of Monday.

As per reports, the accidents have taken place at the Harighata region in Sarthebari-Nalbari connecting road.

It has been alleged by the locals of the region that the accidents have taken place due to the negligent work of the contractor of the road, who stocked the soil at the mid of the newly constructed road.