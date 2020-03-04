14 Italians Tested Positive of COVID-19 in India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday said that 15 Italian tourists have tested positive for Coronavirus and the group has been quarantined at an ITBP facility in New Delhi.

The development comes a day after an Italian tourist in Jaipur was tested positive for coronavirus and his wife showed initial symptoms of the virus. The Italian couple was part of a tourist group who came to visit Rajasthan.

According to the AIIMS, the tourists have been kept in preventive isolation since Tuesday afternoon.

However, the concerned tourists will go through further rounds of medical examination as they have shown initial symptoms of the infection.

India reported 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus till Tuesday, including three from Kerala, who were initially tested positive and have recovered.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health Harshvardhan said that the ministry of health affairs has asked the Delhi government to ensure that all hospitals must provide high-quality isolation facilities for suspected coronavirus cases.

He further stated that the case in Delhi was in contact with 68 people. The health ministry has also called for a high-level meeting at 3 pm to discuss the issue.

The minister also said that all flights from abroad will be screened. Moreover, 6 more cases, relatives of Delhi resident confirmed positive for COVID-19 and on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, it has come to light that he infected 6 members of his family who are in Agra. All 6 members tested positive for coronavirus, said Harsh Vardhan while briefing the media.

So far, there have been 28 cases of coronavirus in India.