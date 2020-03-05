14 Italians Tested Positive of Covid-19 Shifted to Medanta Hospital

The 14 Italian tourists who have been tested positive of Covid-19 in Rajasthan have been shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and are housed in isolation on a separate floor.

In a statement issued by the hospital authority, it said “Medanta has received, at the special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic persons suspected to have Covid-19. These patients are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital.”

The statement further said, “A dedicated medical team wearing protective gear is attending to these patients. All items used in the floor are isolated to that floor. The isolated floor will completely contain the disease even with these asymptomatic persons. All other hospital operations are operating normally, and there is no increased risk to patients, visitors or staff.”

According to reports, the group travelled parts of Haryana in Hisar, Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Italian tourists and three Indians, who were part of this group, were initially admitted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force center in Chhawla on Tuesday.

The Centre already has 112 people, 76 Indians, and 36 foreigners, since February 27 after they were evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus.