14 Killed In Assam Rifles – Locals Conflict In Nagaland

By Pratidin Bureau
In a massive escalation between the Assam Rifles and the local people of Tiru village in Nagaland lon Saturday , at least 14 people were killed including a jawan.

The incident happened when the Assam Rifles reportedly shot two people suspected of being National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Khaplang faction (NSCN-K) militants.

Enraged by the incident, the locals attacked the jawans with machetes and other sharp weapons, in which one jawan was killed and six others were left injured. The locals reportedly also set the vehicle of the jawans on fire.

The martyred jawan has been identified as Gautam Lal. The six jawans who were injured are, Pankaj Nag, Shubhash Basumatary, Puran Bhuri, Ajay Thura, Harendra Thapa and Aadari.

Retaliating to the attack by the locals, the Assam Rifles reportedly opened fire in which 14 people were killed.

