14 Year Old Boy Rapes 10 Year Old In Hojai

A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Assam‘s Hojai district on Wednesday.

A 14 year old boy lured the girl to a nearby forest and repeatedly raped her and abandoned her there, said Police on Wednesday.

According to sources, the family members of the minor had first approached the village headman and later filed a police complaint.

The accused was picked up by the police on Tuesday and the girl was sent for medical examination.

Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon Juvenile Court directed that the boy be sent to Jorhat Juvenile Home.

