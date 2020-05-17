1400 stranded Manipuris reach state from Bengaluru

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching)

As many as 1400 stranded Manipuris which left Bengaluru on May 14 last in a special train today reached Jiribam Railway station at around 3.52 pm and is being sent to their respective districts after screening of each individuals by medical staffs stationed at the railway station, officials said.

With the arrival of the third specially arranged Shramik train, the number of Manipuris being evacuated through train arranged by the state government in coordination with the counterparts of other states has reached more than 3400 in the last four days.

Meanwhile, to ensure social distancing norms, personnel of 7th IRB, Railway Protection Force and the state police were pressed into service while para medical and volunteer of Indian Red Cross Society screened the passengers who alighted from the train district wise.

“They were later taken to their respective districts in 50 different buses,” officials informed.

Upon arrival, all the returnees were not immediately allowed to alight from the train but were allowed to get down turn by turn based on district aftermath of which they were taken for medical screening, officials said.

During one such evacuation, a 22-year-old woman hailing from Churachandpur district who was returning from Chennai and was quarantined in a centre at Sailor area tested positive on Saturday and has been shifted to isolation ward of JNIMS.

The train from Chennai had brought 932 stranded Manipuris.

The government, which had arranged 50 buses to transport the returnees to their respective Assembly Constituencies, have made it compulsory for all returnees to undergo 14 days quarantine at designated institutional and community quarantine centres set up across the State, official informed.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in a press release had informed “the state government will bear Rs 200 per head per day towards food for returnees accomodated in community quarantine centres” and that “meeting or inter-mingling with families/others should be completely banned.”

It also informed that “any symptomatic passenger, if any, would be immediately separated and taken to hospital/isolation ward.”