14,000 Phensedyl Bottles Worth 26 Lakh Seized In Tripura

A huge consignment of cough syrup bottles were seized in Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday.

As many as 14,000 bottles of Phensedyl bottles were recovered during a routine frisking of vehicles by Mungiakami police.

The consignment was seized by a joint team of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and Tripura police on Sunday morning.

It is the estimated that the market value of the consignment is Rs 26 lakh.

According to police, a truck bearing registration number AS01DC-1315 was intercepted while it was on its way towards Agartala from Ambassa. Upon searching, the illegal consignment was discovered.

The bottles were packed in a number of carton boxes.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been arrested. He was identified as one Manik Sarkar.

He will be produced before a court tomorrow (Monday).

