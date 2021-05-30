14,000 Phensedyl Bottles Worth 26 Lakh Seized In Tripura

A huge consignment of cough syrup bottles were seized in Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday.
As many as 14,000 bottles of Phensedyl bottles were recovered during a routine frisking of vehicles by Mungiakami police.
The consignment was seized by a joint team of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and Tripura police on Sunday morning.
Also Read: HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held With Reduced Subjects: Assam Edu Minister
It is the estimated that the market value of the consignment is Rs 26 lakh.
According to police, a truck bearing registration number AS01DC-1315 was intercepted while it was on its way towards Agartala from Ambassa. Upon searching, the illegal consignment was discovered.
The bottles were packed in a number of carton boxes.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been arrested. He was identified as one Manik Sarkar.
He will be produced before a court tomorrow (Monday).