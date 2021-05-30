Top StoriesNational

14,000 Phensedyl Bottles Worth 26 Lakh Seized In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
63

A huge consignment of cough syrup bottles were seized in Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday.

As many as 14,000 bottles of Phensedyl bottles were recovered during a routine frisking of vehicles by Mungiakami police.

The consignment was seized by a joint team of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans and Tripura police on Sunday morning.

Related News

Doctor’s Body To Hold Protest Against Ramdev’s Allopathy…

Aligarh Hooch Tragedy Death Toll At 25

HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held With Reduced Subjects: Assam Edu…

7 Years Of NDA-Led Centre, Ministers Congratulate PM Modi

Also Read: HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held With Reduced Subjects: Assam Edu Minister

It is the estimated that the market value of the consignment is Rs 26 lakh.

According to police, a truck bearing registration number AS01DC-1315 was intercepted while it was on its way towards Agartala from Ambassa. Upon searching, the illegal consignment was discovered.

The bottles were packed in a number of carton boxes.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been arrested. He was identified as one Manik Sarkar.

He will be produced before a court tomorrow (Monday).

Also Read: NLFB Cadre Nabbed In Guwahati
You might also like
Assam

Assam Govt. team to visit Bangladesh & Myanmar

Top Stories

COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

National

Trump declines India’s invitation

Business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.15%

Assam

PM Flags off Light House Project In Agartala

National

Former Maharashtra CM S P Nilangekar Passes Away

Comments
Loading...