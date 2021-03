Police on Monday arrested two drug dealers in Bongaigaon’s Jogigopha and seized a large amount of illicit drugs.

As per sources, a total of 14,420 intoxicant tablets were recovered which were hidden in a pharmacy owned by one of the dealers. They are approximately worth Rs 3 lakh in the market.

The arrestees were identified as Muwajjan Hussain and Munna Haque.