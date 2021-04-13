15 Days Statewide Curfew From April 14: Maharashtra CM

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday called for a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14.

The curfew will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said via social media while addressing the state.

Section 144 of CrPC will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, the chief minister said. Thackeray did not term the curfew a lockdown. However, the restrictions exclude essential services.

In his deliberation, the state government will provide the poor and needy three kg wheat and two kg rice for free for an entire month.

The Shiv Sena leader raised concerns on shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the increasing demand for Remdesivir has increased.

He further added that the Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

The minister has also admitted that there has been a delay in the testing process including producing results.

The minister also said that today’s caseload is the highest to date and it is frightening.

Mumbai has reported 7898 positive cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours