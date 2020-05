As many as 15 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Assam, this evening. All the cases have been reported in Kamrup Metro and they are related to the patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam increased to 79.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted confirming the number of cases. He further said, “All under quarantine and please don’t panic.”