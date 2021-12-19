150 Workers Of Foxconn India Down With Food Poisoning, Employees Protest

Notably, the Foxconn India unit manufactures iPhones for Apple Inc, for the Indian market.

Close to 100 people were detained by the police for blocking highways in protest against an alleged food poisoning incident at a Foxconn India unit in Tamil Nadu, a police official said on Sunday.

More than 150 employees at the production unit were hospitalized after falling ill due to food poisoning at the unit’s dormitories where a majority of its staff lives.

Notably, the Foxconn India unit manufactures iPhones for Apple Inc, for the Indian market. A police official said that following the bout of poisoning, workers and their relatives staged protests and blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours.

“Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking highway,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Foxconn is yet to respond to the allegations and make any formal statements.

