15,000 Vacant Police Posts To Be Filled From Sept 1: Assam Cabinet

Assam government on Wednesday took some major key decisions in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Highlights of the cabinet meeting:

  • In a bid to strengthen the Assam Police force a Police Commission will be constituted.
  • 15,000 vacancies for numerous posts in Assam Police will be filled from September 1 onwards.
  • Five new Assam Police Battalions to come up.
  • Printing and Stationary Department has been merged with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.
  • The Passport Department has been merged with the Home Department.
  • A pension of Rs.10,000 to be given per month for winners of National Games and Commonwealth Games. In this regard, a list of 250 players has been prepared so far.
  • Grade-I jobs to offered to winners of Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.
