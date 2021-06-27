1,523 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Surges To 2.76 %

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam on Sunday recorded 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.

The active tally in the state stood at 25,790. The positivity rate has surged to 2.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,261 cured patients have been discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 55,131 tests conducted today. The districts with the high caseload are Kamrup Metro (149), Sonitpur (137), Jorhat (109) and Golaghat (95).

The district-wise deaths are – Dibrugarh (7), Jorhat (7), Sonitpur (5), Golaghat (3), Tinsukia (3), Goalpara (2), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Hailakandi (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Majuli (1), Morigaon (1), Sivasagar (1), and Udalguri (1).

The death count of the state has touched 4,440 with a case fatality rate of 0.89 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,69,067 with a recovery rate of 93.69 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,00,644.

