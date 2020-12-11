15th Foundation Day Of KKHSOU Held At NEDFi House

The 15th foundation day of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) was held on December 11 (Friday) through a daylong programme at Dispur’s NEDFi house in Guwahati at around 2:30pm.

The foundation day lecture was delivered by Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University on the topic: ‘New Education Policy and Higher Education in Assam’.

Mahanta, while addressing the importance of higher education, stated 7 key points to the audience. They are – (1) Innovation and independence, (2) Subject centric value addition, (3) State of new universities and role of government, (4) Relationship between social science and science education in the field of employment, (5) Balance of policy and research, (6) Role of teachers: recruitment and promotion, (7) Qualitative research and publication.

KKHSOU, which was established in 2006 by the Government of Assam, is the one and only state open university in North East India. In the last 14 years, around 3,70,000 learners have enrolled in the university. Even during the Covid-19 lockdown the university continued to extend its services through 302 study centres spread across different parts of Assam maintaining all protocol of social distancing.

The event was also attended by Prof Mihir Kanti Choudhury, Chief Advisor, Department of Education, Govt of Assam and former vice chancellor, Tezpur University as chief guest.