16 Year Old Raises 2 Lakh For Free Covid Jabs To Transgender Community In Mumbai

A teenage girl in Mumbai has raised Rs. 2 Lakh within the last two week for vaccinating the transgender community in Mumbai.

According to sources, the 16 year old teenage girl is Sia Sehgal and is a resident of Mumbai in Maharastra.

Since the last two weeks of July, Sia has been raising money in order to provide free vaccination to the transgender community of Mumbai.

Sia has raised a total of 2 lakh rupees and has successfully provided free covid-19 jabs for many transgender people in Mumbai.

Earlier on Saturday, at a covid-19 vaccination camp in Malad of Mumbai, as many as 120 transgender have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination totally free of cost.

Sia Sehgal said, “Many transgender claims that they face stigma, which discourages them from getting vaccinated.”

Sia is a student from Hill Springs International School, Tardeo, and has become the first teenage donor recorded with Maharashtra District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) to procure and donate Covishield vials for the mass immunisation programme for members of the transgender community.

