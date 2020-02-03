1600 Deprived Candidates of FT Stage Protest at Judges’ Field

The 1600 candidates who cracked the exam for various posts at Foreigners’ Tribunal have staged protest at Judges’ Field on Monday demanding fair receipt of their jobs.

It may be mentioned that the exam was held on August 11, 2019, and the results were declared on September 19 in which 1600 candidates have been selected but they have not been appointed yet.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, an agitated candidate said, “The state government has played with the lives of the candidates. We appeared for the foreigners’ tribunal exam and passed the same but till date, no appointment has been given. We met OSD to Chief Minister Ranjit Mazumdar and enquired for the appointment but he said that no appointment will be made now.”

Another candidate said that the OSD to the chief minister clearly told them that they will not be appointed. The candidates raised question as to why the government has conducted the examination if they can’t appoint the candidates. “We have left the private jobs which we were doing as we have been selected in the foreigners’ tribunal examination but now they said that we will not be appointed. We want justice and demands that the appointment should be given immediately,” the candidate said.