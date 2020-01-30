1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms

A total of 1,615 cadres of three faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms at a programme organised in Guwahati on Thursday. The programme was organised at the GMCH Auditorium, where Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and various others were present.
The surrendered cadres officially laid down 178 arms and 4803 ammunitions in the programme. According to reports, 836 cadres of NDFB (P), 579 cadres of NDFB (RD) and 200 cadres of NDFB (S) also surrendered 14 grenades along with the arms and ammunitions.
The cadres laid down their arms after DFB signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi recently.