1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms

VideoRegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms
450

A total of 1,615 cadres of three faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms at a programme organised in Guwahati on Thursday. The programme was organised at the GMCH Auditorium, where Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and various others were present.

KHOBOR EKGHONTA

KHOBOR EKGHONTA

Pratidin Time ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 29, 2020

The surrendered cadres officially laid down 178 arms and 4803 ammunitions in the programme. According to reports, 836 cadres of NDFB (P), 579 cadres of NDFB (RD) and 200 cadres of NDFB (S) also surrendered 14 grenades along with the arms and ammunitions.

The cadres laid down their arms after DFB signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi recently.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Hima crashes out of Asian Athletics, Doha

National

Cyclone Fani: 103 trains cancelled, 3 special trains announced for stranded tourists

Regional

Jail inmate state topper in University exam

Regional

Dipali Borthakur passes away

Regional

SEBA not to declare HSLC results at midnight

Regional

Saradha Scam: Rajeev Kumar accuses CBI of not examining Himanta Biswa

Comments
Loading...