1,615 NDFB cadres lay down arms

A total of 1,615 cadres of three faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms at a programme organised in Guwahati on Thursday. The programme was organised at the GMCH Auditorium, where Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and various others were present.

KHOBOR EKGHONTA KHOBOR EKGHONTA Pratidin Time ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 29, 2020

Glad to announce the #ArmsLayingCeremony by members of the #NDFB groups today at Guwahati.



The historic #BodoPeaceAccord heralds a new era of peace in Assam. The path laid down by Hon PM Sri @narendramodi and HM Sri @AmitShah on prosperity of NE gets a shot in the arm. pic.twitter.com/gBkXXxCJZ1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2020

The surrendered cadres officially laid down 178 arms and 4803 ammunitions in the programme. According to reports, 836 cadres of NDFB (P), 579 cadres of NDFB (RD) and 200 cadres of NDFB (S) also surrendered 14 grenades along with the arms and ammunitions.

The cadres laid down their arms after DFB signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi recently.