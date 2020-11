Assam detected 166 active coronavirus cases out of 11576 tests conducted on Sunday while 730 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 95.28 %.

With new discharges reported, the active cases in the state have further reduced to 8802.

The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.43%

The total caseload of the state now stood at 206517 cases.