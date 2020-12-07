17 Cattle Seized From Bangladesh Border, 2 Held

During a joint operation conducted by the South Salmara police and Fakirganj police, 17 smuggled cows have been seized at the Bangladesh border on Sunday night. Police also arrested two cattle smugglers in connection to it.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Sabiyal Haque, son of late Samsul Haque, and Habibur Rahman son of late Bhula Shekhar, both belong from Salasersho village under Fakriganj police station.

Police arrested the smugglers, while they were trying to smuggle off the cows in an electric boat to Bangladesh border via the Brahmaputra river.