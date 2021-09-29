NationalTop Stories

17 Dead, Over 560 Rescued After Heavy Rain, Lightning In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau

As many as 17 people have died in Maharashtra following heavy rain which triggered floods, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes in the past two days.

According to disaster management officials, over 560 people have been rescued so far by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

However, more than 200 cattle were washed away in the rain while a number of houses ended up severely damaged.

In view of the same, the local administration opened all 18 gates of the Manjara dam and 11 gates of Majalgaon dam in the early hours of Tuesday, releasing 78,397 cusecs and 80,534 cusecs of water from these respective catchments.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in parts of the state. The brunt of the rain fury was primarily borne by the Marathwada region. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” over Marathwada, Mumbai, and the coastal Konkan region over the next 24 hours.

As per reports, westward movement of Cyclone Gulab brought heavy showers in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts too. 

