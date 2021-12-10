17-Gun Salute For General Bipin Rawat At Funeral Today

In a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat lost their lives on Wednesday. Their funeral will be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.

As per laid down protocols, the Chief of Defence Staff is being accorded a 17 gun salute. Gun carriage will be provided by a ceremonial battery of the 2233 Field Regiment. A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the funeral. The pall-bearers who will carry the national flag are six officers – two each from the Army, Navy, and the Air Force – of the rank of Lieutenant General or equivalent.

General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were paid tribute at their residence at Kamraj Marg today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who reached the Rawats’ home.

The public can pay their tributes between 10 am and 1.30 am today, said the Army. Following this their bodies will be taken to the Brar crematorium.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the funeral procession of General Rawat and a total of 12 officers from the three services – Army, Navy, and Air Force – of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent are on vigil duty to maintain continuous watch over the General’s body.

