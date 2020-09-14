17 LS MPs Test COVID +ve

Seventeen Lok Sabha MPs attending the monsoon session of the parliament have tested positive for coronavirus after mandatory tests were conducted, an NDTV report stated.

The media report said 12 BJP MPs, two YSR Congress MPs, and one MP each of Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP were infected.

Ahead of the monsoon session all the members were tested at the Parliament House on both Sunday and today, it said.

According to the media report, nearly 200 of the 785 MPs are above the age of 65 years. The ministry of health and welfare had declared the age group to be the most vulnerable for falling victim to coronavirus.

“The parliament session is being held amid huge safety measures that include staggered seating of the MPs in chambers of both Houses to maintain physical distancing. A mobile app has been introduced to register their attendance and seats in the house have been separated with poly-carbon sheets,” the report added.